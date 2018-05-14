NJ couple who fled with infant with positive drug test detained in SC

Jessica Johnson and Euphus Williams were arrested after information sent to the U.S. Marshal's Operation Intercept from the New York-New Jersey Regional Task Force tipped them off to the pair being in South Carolina with a child. (Source: ASGDC)

A couple wanted in New Jersey for not surrendering their child to the state's child services in late 2017 were located and arrested in Columbia as a part of a U.S. Marshals-led task force.

Jessica Johnson and Euphus Williams were arrested after information sent to the U.S. Marshal's Operation Intercept from the New York-New Jersey Regional Task Force tipped them off to the pair being in South Carolina with a child.

Allegedly, the couple fled New Jersey after being ordered to surrender the infant in November 2017 to their home state's child serviced after the baby allegedly tested positive for narcotics. Johnson and Williams were charged with an order to show cause to produce the child from the Camden County, NJ Superior Family Court Division due to the infant's positive drug test.

Johnson and Williams were found at the Parkview Inn Motel on North Main Street in Columbia and were taken into custody without incident. The infant was recovered safely and turned over to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Johnson and Williams were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where they are awaiting the beginning of the extradition process back to New Jersey.

“Children are the most valuable resource we have, the safety and security of each child are paramount," Tom Griffin, U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina, said. "The recovery of this infant shows how law enforcement from across the country works together to bring each child home.”

The U.S. Marshals Service supports the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to protect children from victimization and by providing assistance to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Since the center’s inception in 2005, the Marshals have helped recover more than 1,000 children.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.