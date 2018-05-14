Officials: Corrections officer smuggled food, 'male enhancement supplements' into prison

A former South Carolina Department of Corrections officer has been charged with smuggling contraband into Broad River Correctional Institution, according to DOC investigators.

A warrant from the DOC says Georgia Breona Ford that during a two and a half month stretch of time between February 2 and April 27, 2018, she brought several items into Broad River through her DOC uniform coat.

Among the items allegedly smuggled into the prison include food not permitted by DOC, black hair loss concealment product, Progentra male enhancement supplements, and a USB flame-less lighter watch.

DOC officials are increasingly focused on contraband in recent years.

