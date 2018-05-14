Convicted felon arrested for domestic violence in Kershaw Co. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Convicted felon arrested for domestic violence in Kershaw Co.

Convicted felon arrested for domestic violence in Kershaw Co.

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Dennis Robinson, 55, was arrested for domestic violence May 12. (Source: KCSO) Dennis Robinson, 55, was arrested for domestic violence May 12. (Source: KCSO)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Kershaw County man with an extensive criminal record was arrested for domestic violence on May 12.

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Dennis Robinson, 55, who lives on English Lane in Cassatt. He's charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature following a violent altercation with his spouse.

According to KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, deputies were dispatched to a report that Robinson had assaulted his wife around 8 p.m. A deputy found a woman walking down the road near the incident location. She was bleeding from the face and neck.

The victim said that Robinson had threatened to cut and shoot her. He punched her in the face before she ran out of their house. Once the victim ran outside, Robinson discharged a shotgun out of the home.

Deputies located and took Robinson into custody. Two firearms, a spent shotgun shell casing and Robinson's knife were recovered. After providing information to deputies, the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Robinson was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Robinson is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. The Bureau of Tobacco has been contacted relative to federal firearms charges.

Robinson has a very extensive criminal record dating back to 1982 with arrests for simple assault and battery, disorderly conduct, grand larceny of a vehicle, criminal sexual conduct (1st degree), malicious injury to personal property, trespassing, unlawful use of a telephone, resisting arrest, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, criminal sexual conduct with a minor (1st degree), lewd act on a child under age 14, breach of peace, assault and battery, carrying concealed weapon, criminal sexual conduct, criminal domestic violence high and aggravated, criminal domestic violence, sex offender registry violation, DUI, criminal sexual violence with a minor 11 yrs old (1st degree), fraudulent check and criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years old (2nd degree).

