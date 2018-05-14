Missing Newberry man returns home 'extremely intoxicated'

A missing man from Newberry County has been found safe.

Israel Morales returned home "extremely intoxicated," according to Newberry County Sheriff's Office.

Dog teams from the Newberry County City Police Department and Sheriff's Office looked for Morales on Sunday, May 13. Search dogs looked around his home and adjacent areas.

After Morales returned home intoxicated, deputies took him into custody.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.