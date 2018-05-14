Gamecocks, Tigers, and Fireflies all win in walk off fashion - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks, Tigers, and Fireflies all won in walk off fashion over the weekend. (WIS) Gamecocks, Tigers, and Fireflies all won in walk off fashion over the weekend. (WIS)
South Carolina is walk off nation!

Mother's Day was a great day to be a baseball fan, no matter who you were cheering for. Starting in the capital city, USC hosted Mizzou in the rubber match of their three game series.

Incredibly, they made it to the 9th inning with no score.

Then, USC's Carlos Cortes stepped up and hit the first pitch he saw out of the park. That was a series-clinching walk off home run for the Gamecocks who are now in good shape to make a run for the post season.

Meanwhile, Clemson had some fireworks too. They were trailing in their series finale Sunday against Austin Peay. After a Tigers rally, the teams went to extra innings.

At the bottom of the 11, Grayson Byrd sent one over the left field fence. His teammates were there to greet him at home plate. 

And to cap it off, the pros got in on the action. The Fireflies took on Delmarva Sunday night at Spirit Communications park.

This game also went into extra innings, with The Fireflies trailing in the 10th.

They walked off in bizarre fashion as Delmarva allowed two runs to score on a throwing error after a bunt. Fireflies won, 5-4.

