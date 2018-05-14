Gas prices continue to rise ahead of summer travel - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gas prices continue to rise ahead of summer travel

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
(WIS) -

Gas prices are now more than 50 cents higher than this time last year and industry experts believe they may only continue to climb.

AAA is reporting that the national average is currently at $2.87 a gallon. That price is up 17 cents from just a month ago.

The company says that people are driving more, which is impacting supply and demand. They also say refineries are producing the more expensive summer blend, and crude oil prices have gone up following the latest economic sanctions on Iran.

We may see gas prices reach $3 a gallon nationally later this summer, according to AAA.

Right now, South Carolina is among the lowest average in the nation at $2.57 a gallon.

Columbia's gas prices are two cents above the state's average at $2.59 for a gallon of regular.

