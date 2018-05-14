Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash near Columbia home

A police chase ended with a crash near a Columbia home early Monday morning.

Arthur Wiggs, 33, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, unlawful carry of a firearm, driving under suspension and no insurance.

The chase started at 3:20 a.m. near St. Andrews Road when Richland County Sheriff's Department deputies tried to stop the driver for reckless driving.

The chase ended on the 1800 block of Berkshire Drive in Columbia. The car involved crashed into a tree but did not hit the home nearby.

The suspect is under arrest and was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a precaution. There are no other reported injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.