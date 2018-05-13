Missing Newberry man sought by deputies, K9 teams

Deputies from Newberry County are scouring for a man who went missing late Sunday afternoon after becoming upset.

Israel Morales, 36, is a Hispanic male that was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a blue shirt, a black hat with a deer emblem and camouflaged Crocs.

Morales left his home after becoming upset and traveled on foot in the general area of 2655 Wilson Road. The search is focusing in the Civitan Road and Airport Road area of Newberry County.

Anyone with information is urged to call (803) 321-2222.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available. No photo of Morales was available at this time.

