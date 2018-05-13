Sen. Lindsey Graham to lead delegation at the opening of US emba - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sen. Lindsey Graham to lead delegation at the opening of US embassy in Jerusalem

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Security officers walk on a road leading to the US Embassy compound ahead the official opening in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Monday's opening of the U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem, cheered by Israelis as a historic ... (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Security officers walk on a road leading to the US Embassy compound ahead the official opening in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Monday's opening of the U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem, cheered by Israelis as a historic ... (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
JERUSALEM (WIS) -

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will be one of four senators, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), in Jerusalem on Monday to attend the inauguration of the new U.S. embassy for Israel.

President Donald Trump decided in December to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a point of contention between Israel and Palestine. The recognition was followed immediately by an order to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. A new commemorative coin was minted in Israel to honor President Trump and the decision.

Sen. Graham will begin the procession with a brief statement, followed by statements from others in the delegation. 

Members of the first family, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, are also in attendance.

The event is listed to start at 9:30 a.m. local time in Israel, which translates to 2:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. 

