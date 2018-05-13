Officials investigating after Kirkland Correctional inmate dies

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Kirkland Correctional Institution.

The Richland County Coroner said Jamarcus Hykeem Dawkins, 18, was found unresponsive in his cell Friday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 11:30 p.m.

The coroner said Dawkins’ death remains under investigation at this time. Check back for updates.

