RCSD: 17-year-old student athlete shot at predetermined meeting to 'settle a dispute'

“Senseless” is the word a Midlands mother is using to describe the shooting death of her son.

Amon Rice, 17, was killed in a meeting near a Hopkins church in an effort to settle a "dispute," deputies said. (Source: Lateas Means)

'My baby fought for two days': Midlands mother speaks after shooting death of son

The 17-year-old student-athlete that was shot and killed near Unity Missionary Church in Hopkins on Thursday was involved in plans to meet with other people in the parking lot to settle a dispute, according to deputies.

The coroner said Amon D. Rice of Columbia died on Saturday evening from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Rice played basketball for the Lower Richland High School Diamond-Hornets.

The shooting is not believed to be gang-related, but RCSD is interviewing witnesses that may have more information on who was there and what happened. The specifics of the dispute in question were not clear yet to deputies.

The relationship between Rice and others that were involved is not known at this time.

Richland County deputies responded to a shots fired call on the 200 block of Greenlake Drive Thursday evening and found Rice, who was injured. A second victim was taken to the hospital by a family member.

RCSD continues to investigate the shooting.

Richland One School District spokesperson Karen York released a statement, saying:

We extend our heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to the family of Lower Richland High School student Amon Rice, who passed away Saturday. The district’s Crisis Response Team has been on campus to provide counseling and support to students who may need assistance coping with their grief. Please keep Amon’s family, friends and the students, faculty and staff at Lower Richland in your thoughts and prayers.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

