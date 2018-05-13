Coroner identifies victim in fatal Saturday night shooting near Shop Road

The Richland County Coroner has identified the person killed in a shooting late Saturday night near Shop Road.

The coroner said Joseph Lanard James, 44, died at the scene of the shooting from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Richland County deputies responded to the 2000 block of Smith Street just after 11 p.m.

EMS was called to the scene and they pronounced James dead.

RCSD deputies continue to investigate the incident. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.