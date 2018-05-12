One in critical condition after Columbia shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Bailey Street on May 12. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Bailey Street Saturday night that sent a victim to the hospital in critical condition.

CPD says that the male victim, who is in his 30s, was last known as being in critical condition.

Authorities continue to scour the scene for evidence.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

