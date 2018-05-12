Dozens "wine" down at Lexington Wine Walk

Several people took the opportunity to “wine” down outside this evening at the eighth annual Lexington Wine Walk on Main.

Local music sensation the Going Commando Band performed live while the crowd raised their glasses and enjoyed wine tastings and hors d’oeuvres.

Proceeds benefitted the Lexington Beautification Foundation, a volunteer non-profit dedicated to preserving the scenic and historic parts of Lexington.

Saturday’s wine tasting took place at the Icehouse Amphitheater.

