Activist Shaun King delivers Benedict commencement address

Benedict College celebrated its 2018 Spring Commencement Saturday morning inside Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Shaun King, nationally recognized journalist, activist, and humanitarian, delivered Saturday’s commencement address.

King is best known for his use of social media to promote the Black Lives Matter movement.

The school’s president said King’s work on social and civil injustice issues made him the best person to address today’s generation.

Here are some of King’s words of advice to Benedict’s graduating class:

“My hope is that young people understand that they can actually make a difference in the world," King said. "Sometimes our problems seem like they’ll never go away and some of that’s because we’re living in the pain of the moment, but when you look back over the broad view of history, change sometimes takes longer than we want it to, but it will happen.”

King also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree for his civic and humanitarian work during today’s ceremony.

