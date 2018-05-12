Gamecocks sweep Virginia, head to Sweet 16

The University of South Carolina's women's tennis team will be headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Women's Tennis Tournament after sweeping Virginia in Columbia on Saturday, 4-0.

The Gamecocks, ranked No. 10 in the country, are heading to their second consecutive Sweet 16 trip for the first time since 1982 and 1983, which were subsequently the first two years that the tournament was held.

The sweep of No. 23 Virginia was their 13th sweep of the season.

South Carolina did not yield a match in doubles or singles all weekend.

"I feel great. This is what we want to do," Head Coach Kevin Epley said. "We've put ourselves in the position that we've been shooting for all year. We wanted to do what we did last year and we wanted to go a little bit further. We like our chances. We like the way we're playing. I feel like we're playing a little bit better than this time last year, so we're real excited."

The Gamecocks now travel across the northern border to the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem, N.C. to take part in the Sweet 16 facing off against No. 7 Georgia Thursday at noon.

