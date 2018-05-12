Fan-favorite 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' picked up by NBC

Terry Crews jumps in the air as he arrives at An Evening With "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" at Bing Theatre on Thursday, May 7, 2015, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" only had to wait two days to find a new home after being canceled by FOX, denying fans a sixth season of the popular comedy.

how do you cancel a show with a scene like this, america explain pic.twitter.com/prBdea7g4x — chloe (@bellmysclarkes) May 10, 2018

NBC, WIS News 10's network affiliate, has picked up the rights for the sixth season and presumably beyond, depending on the show's performance.

Fans, including some high-profile celebrities, were up in arms upon hearing the news of the show's cancellation. Two primary hashtags on Twitter emerged for fans to show their support for the show and desire to see it continue in the form of #ByeBye99 and #Renew99.

Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! ???????? I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad @CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! ??#EverythingILikeGetsCancelled https://t.co/NEry6Hrpng — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has given us fully human characters, beautiful, powerful, flawed, vulnerable, majestic... In whichever form, B99 must return. It will. And I will be there to watch. And, it is my hope that I hope that, this time, a lot more people do too. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 11, 2018

Their was concern that the show may have to sit and wait a while when reports from multiple outlets surfaced that Hulu, who currently holds the Streaming Video on Demand rights to the show, had declined to pick up its next season and Netflix did not even consider picking up the show with Hulu retaining those streaming rights of previous seasons.

It remains unclear if NBC will end up acquiring the rights of the previous seasons and there currently is no release date for the sixth season. The fifth season is still airing on FOX for now with two more episodes set to release, wrapping up the fifth season.

All of the previous seasons and episodes from the fifth season are available to watch on Hulu.

NBC canceled comedy "The Great News" along with "Rise," "The Brave," "The Night Shift," "Shades of Blue," and "Taken." Several other shows on NBC's slate are still awaiting word on their continuations. Hit shows "Roseanne" and "This Is Us" were renewed among others.

"Law & Order: SVU's" renewal officially ties "Gunsmoke" for the record of television's longest-running primetime live-action series at 20 seasons.

