Fan-favorite 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' picked up by NBC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fan-favorite 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' picked up by NBC

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Terry Crews jumps in the air as he arrives at An Evening With "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" at Bing Theatre on Thursday, May 7, 2015, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Terry Crews jumps in the air as he arrives at An Evening With "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" at Bing Theatre on Thursday, May 7, 2015, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
(WIS) -

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" only had to wait two days to find a new home after being canceled by FOX, denying fans a sixth season of the popular comedy. 

NBC, WIS News 10's network affiliate, has picked up the rights for the sixth season and presumably beyond, depending on the show's performance. 

Fans, including some high-profile celebrities, were up in arms upon hearing the news of the show's cancellation. Two primary hashtags on Twitter emerged for fans to show their support for the show and desire to see it continue in the form of #ByeBye99 and #Renew99.

Their was concern that the show may have to sit and wait a while when reports from multiple outlets surfaced that Hulu, who currently holds the Streaming Video on Demand rights to the show, had declined to pick up its next season and Netflix did not even consider picking up the show with Hulu retaining those streaming rights of previous seasons. 

It remains unclear if NBC will end up acquiring the rights of the previous seasons and there currently is no release date for the sixth season. The fifth season is still airing on FOX for now with two more episodes set to release, wrapping up the fifth season. 

All of the previous seasons and episodes from the fifth season are available to watch on Hulu.

NBC canceled comedy "The Great News" along with "Rise," "The Brave," "The Night Shift," "Shades of Blue," and "Taken." Several other shows on NBC's slate are still awaiting word on their continuations. Hit shows "Roseanne" and "This Is Us" were renewed among others.

"Law & Order: SVU's" renewal officially ties "Gunsmoke" for the record of television's longest-running primetime live-action series at 20 seasons.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:16:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key...

    More >>

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key moment in Marine Corps history.

    More >>

  • Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:53:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:53 GMT
    Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly