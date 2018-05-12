Chili's says customer payment information may have been compromised

If you have been to Chili’s recently, this is for you!

Chili’s announced on their social media pages that some of their guests’ payment information was compromised at certain restaurants between March and April of this year.

The popular grill and bar said they believe that malware was used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers as well as cardholder names from our payment-related systems for in-restaurant purchases at certain Chili’s restaurants.

On May 11 we learned that some of our Guests’ payment card information from certain restaurants was compromised. We value our relationship with our Guests and are committed to sharing details as we know more here: https://t.co/xWnJ1a7Auy — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 12, 2018

Chili’s is working with third-party forensic experts to conduct an extensive investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident.

For more information, you can visit their website and see their statement.

