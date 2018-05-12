'Speed for need' helps women with cancer finish 5k - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'Speed for need' helps women with cancer finish 5k

By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

It’s not every day that you see men pushing women in wheelchairs during a 5k race, but that's exactly what you saw on Saturday when the men of F3 pushed three ladies who are currently fighting or are in remission for cancer.

It is part of the organization Speed for Need, which allows those who cannot participate in athletic races feel included and complete a race.

“The mantra is we’re going to let them complete their race," Troy Fite, a member of F3 said.

Three women were pushed in the 5k Get In The Pink Race. Two are battling cancer, and one is in remission.

The men of F3 took turns pushing them.

“I pushed her all the way through even though I felt like I was getting tired,” Archie Fulmore, who helped push one of the women said. His motivation? Having her finish the race too.

Sandra Selman, 78, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 on the same day her granddaughter was born.

With a little faith and a spirit for fighting, Sandra is in remission.

“15 years is that not amazing? I feel wonderful. I just thank the lord every day that I can get up and go and try and help others,” Selman said.

The Get in the Pink race, which helps benefit breast cancer study and treatment, raised almost $20,000. It began 10 years ago.

“Usually what happens is, unfortunately, every year somebody gets a new diagnosis and a team comes out and runs for that person," Jackie Howie, the founder of the race, said. "This allows the opportunity for the person that this race benefits to participate. It’s moving. It lets people see that you are not alone and that we’re going to fight this battle with you.”

If you’d like to donate for a future race, you can head over to Speed For Need's website.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:16:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key...

    More >>

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key moment in Marine Corps history.

    More >>

  • Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:53:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:53 GMT
    Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly