USC announces plans to erect A'ja Wilson statue

A special announcement was made on Saturday at the University of South Carolina’s graduation ceremony.

University President Harris Pastides announced plans to bring a statue of Gamecock Women’s Basketball legend A’ja Wilson to the campus.

Wilson racked up a number of national awards this year and she helped lead the Gamecocks to a national championship this year.

Earlier in the month, a state legislator filed a resolution to erect a monument to Wilson on the State House grounds.

Head Coach Dawn Staley called for the statue to be erected outside the Colonial Life Arena.

