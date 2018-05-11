GRAPHIC: SC woman offers reward to find person who shot, killed - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

GRAPHIC: SC woman offers reward to find person who shot, killed son’s horse

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – When Brooke Gasque came in at 8:30 p.m. Monday, her 5-year-old son’s horse, Sky, was still alive.

By the next morning, the animal was found dead of a gunshot wound. Now, Gasque is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for fatally wounding the horse.

Gasque took to Facebook Wednesday night to offer the reward.

She said the family got Sky in October. The horse, who she described as “like a puppy,” stayed with a friend before it came to Gasque’s Galivants Ferry home in February.

At 6:26 a.m. Tuesday, Gasque said she got a call to go check on the horse. Flying outside the door in her pajamas, she found the animal laying on its right side.

“When I touched her, I knew that she was gone,” Gasque said.

Initially, she didn’t see the blood. Gasque’s first thought was Sky died of an illness. It was her stepdad who thought otherwise.

According to Gasque, an animal control officer arrived and the horse was flipped over. They found a gunshot wound the size of a golf ball in the right hip area.

The reward, Gasque said, is probably the only way they will get justice for Sky.

“Our hands are tied,” she said.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

