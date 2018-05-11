Carolina downs Arkansas to advance to SEC Softball Championship

South Carolina’s conference championship dreams are still alive.

The Gamecocks are now headed to the SEC Championship game after a 3-1 win over Arkansas on Friday afternoon.

Carolina got on the board first in the bottom of the second when Jana Johns scored on a Kenzi Maguire single putting the Gamecocks up 1-0.

USC added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Tiara Duffy’s 2-run homer gave the Gamecocks a 3-0 lead. Duffy now has five home runs on the year.

Meanwhile, Dixie Raley picked up her 11th win this year. She struck out seven, allowed five hits and one run in seven innings of work.

South Carolina will take on Tennessee or Florida in the SEC title game.

For the first time since 2001, @GamecockSoftbll is headed to the SEC Tournament Championship! pic.twitter.com/x0yiXf94sD — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 11, 2018

