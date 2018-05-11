Neighbors says Mi Casita still operating, quieter than before for now

The people who live in the neighborhoods surrounding an embattled Columbia bar believe that, since the county slapped a stop work order on the business, it’s quieted down at night.

However, they fear the reduction in the noise level is temporary.

“In this area, my car has been shot, my dog has been shot, I’ve had people come up to my fence that have walked drunk from across the street and mess with my dogs at 2 or 3:00 in morning where I have to get up and have confrontations,” Kimberly Recendis, who lives across the street from the bar, said.

A week since the county issued a stop work order on the business, Recendis said it still operates at night as an illegal strip club. The crowd it draws, she said, can be a dangerous one.

“There are people who take up three parking lots and they’re standing around yelling, arguing, there’s been gunplay in the parking lot,” Recendis said. “I want the fire marshal to go over there because I know that place ain’t that big to hold all the people standing outside.”

The stop work order allows deputies to make arrests and pursue potential charges if the owners do not stop facilitating the alleged illegal stripping. An undercover investigation in March revealed nude dancers and stripper poles, according to the sheriff’s department.

Recendis said the music has been quieter in the days following the stop work order, but she said it may be short-lived.

“I think it’s probably quieter because of the situation they’re in, but that doesn’t mean it’ll last,” Recendis said.

Over the last couple of years, the sheriff’s department said it responded to 32 calls for service for things ranging from fights, loud music and shots fired.

