Journalist, activist Shaun King to speak at Benedict College graduation ceremony

Benedict College has announced who will be giving the commencement address at their 2018 graduation ceremony.

Nationally-recognized journalist, activist and humanitarian Shaun King will be giving the commencement address on the morning of Saturday, May 12.

King is known for his voice on social media, using his platform to call out injustices all across our nation – specifically against people of color.

“Shaun King’s voice on social media about relevant and critical social and civil justice issues in this time in our history positions him as the best speaker for this generation, and for the Benedict College Class of 2018,” said President and CEO of Benedict College, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis.

King is a political commentator for The Young Turks, columnist for The Intercept and the Writer-In-Residence for Harvard Law School’s Fair Punishment Project. King has also been a contributing writer for Daily Kos and the senior justice writer for the New York Daily News.

The Commencement activities will begin at 9 a.m. in the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium located at 2047 Two Notch Road. King will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Benedict College for his civic and humanitarian work.

King is not the only famous face speaking at a graduation ceremony this upcoming weekend. Journalist and distinguished author April Ryan will be the keynote speaker for Claflin University's commencement also happening Saturday morning. Ryan has served as a White House correspondent since 1997 and is the Washington D.C. bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks. She can be seen regularly on CNN as a political analyst.

