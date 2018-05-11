18-year-old, juvenile charged after stolen vehicle chase in Lexington

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says two individuals have been charged following a high-speed chase with a stolen car out of Lexington.

David Macon, 18, is charged with unlawful carry of a firearm while a juvenile has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, petit larceny, minor in possession of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, auto breaking, ankle monitor violation, possession of a stolen vehicle, and simple possession of marijuana 2nd, according to RCSD.

Details remain limited, but just before 2:30 p.m., deputies spotted the stolen car and attempted to stop it at Springtree Road and Parklane Road.

However, according to deputies, a chase ensued but ended shortly after the three individuals abandoned the car at the 8000 block of Bayfield Road. The car, meanwhile, struck another unoccupied car.

Two of the suspects were armed with handguns.

The third individual will not be charged.

More on this story as it develops.

