Warrant: Lee Correctional officer stomped on handcuffed inmate

A corrections officer at Lee Correctional Institution has been hit with assault charges following an incident with an inmate, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

SC DOC officials have charged Antonio Lavar Burns with third degree assault and battery in connection with the April 28 incident at the level three facility in Bishopville.

According to the warrant, Burns assaulted inmate Pele White by stomping on his abdomen while White was handcuffed and on the ground.

White is currently incarcerated at Lee Correctional on an armed robbery and failure to stop for an officer conviction.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.