SC Army National Guard headed to US border to support enforcement

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is sending a handful of troops and equipment to aid in securing parts of the United States border with Mexico, the governor's office announced Friday.

McMaster said one South Carolina Army National Guard UH-72A Lakota helicopter from the 2-151 Security and Support Aviation Battalion, and approximately nine soldiers and crew are heading to the border next week.

"The highly trained men and women of the South Carolina National Guard are ready and able to support President Trump’s mission to secure our country’s border, and our entire state is grateful for their service and sacrifice," McMaster said in a statement.

More support is expected to leave next month.

