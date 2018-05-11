30 year sentence for man federally sentenced in Aiken torture-murder case

A Columbia man will spend 30 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to the brutal torture and murder of an Aiken man in 2008, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Antonio Miller, 39, pleaded guilty to three charges in the death of Fred Tucker.

Tucker was found dead following a September 2008 incident where investigators said Miller and three others bound him with duct tape, burned him repeatedly with a hot flat head screwdriver, and fatally shooting him in the chest.

All this, according to prosecutors, was an effort to discover the location of hidden drugs and drug profits.

Miller was found guilty in a state case, but his conviction was overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court in 2016.

However, federal authorities indicted Miller in 2017. He agreed to plead guilty with prosecutors.

