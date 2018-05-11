Sumter County Sheriff lends a helping hand to commencement speak - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sumter County Sheriff lends a helping hand to commencement speaker's father

Sumter County Sheriff lends a helping hand to commencement speaker's father

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
A Sumter County Sheriff was spotted helping a gentleman with his tie on Saturday. (Source: Selena Ruth Smith) A Sumter County Sheriff was spotted helping a gentleman with his tie on Saturday. (Source: Selena Ruth Smith)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Sumter County Sheriff's Office Lt. Trevor Brown was in the right place at the right time on Saturday.

Selena Ruth Smith of the Sumter Fire Department caught this moment of Brown helping a gentleman with his tie before the Morris College graduation. 

"The gentleman was getting out of a car and Officer Brown went to help him on the sidewalk," Smith said. "The gentleman had a tie in his hand and officer Brown asked, 'do you need help with your tie?' and the gentleman replied, 'yes.'"

The man in the photo is Lorenzo Lynch, father of former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Loretta Lynch was the commencement speaker at Morris College Saturday, May 5. 

We're sure he is very proud!

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

    •   
