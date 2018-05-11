SC Science Academy closing its doors for good

The South Carolina Public Charter School District denied the request of the South Carolina Science Academy to continue its operation. (WIS)

A Columbia charter school will soon be closing its doors for good.

The South Carolina Public Charter School District denied the request of the South Carolina Science Academy to continue its operation on May 10.

In March, the Charter School District Board of Trustees voted 6 to 1 to revoke the Academy's charter after it failed to meet financial and academic requirements.

"We are very saddened by the District's decision, but are proud of the education we've provided for our students these past few years. They will always be Atoms and we are excited to see the amazing things they will do. We hope that future charter schools have more success in working with this District," South Carolina Science Academy officials said in a statement.

The school must cease operation at the end of this current school year.

