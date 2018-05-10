Shooting at Orangeburg gas station injures three, deputies searching for gunman

In Orangeburg County, investigators are looking to track down a man suspected in a shooting that left several people hurt.

Deputies say back on April 30, a man got out of his car at a gas station on Chestnut Street and started firing a gun.

Deputies say three people in a car that passed the gas station were hurt when the gunman opened fire.

“It appears this individual had no regards for the safety of anyone around him,” Sheriff Ravenell said, “In fact, his victims were motorists passing by the business.”

Surveillance video captured the gunman with the weapon at the gas station.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.