Gamecocks advance to SEC softball semifinals with 3-1 win over Miss. State

For the first time since 2002, South Carolina is headed to the SEC semifinals.

A 2-run third inning by the Gamecocks would help Beverly Smith’s team take a 3-1 win and eliminate Mississippi State from tournament play.

The Gamecocks only had four hits on the day, but they proved to be vigilant on the bases in the third to produce runs. Jana Johns scored on a fielding error in the bottom of the third to give the Gamecocks their first run of the day. Moments later, Krystan White added Carolina’s second run of the day on a sacrifice fly.

Freshman Alyssa Kumiyama added the third and final run for USC in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run. The blast is her 10th of the year.

South Carolina will face Arkansas at 3 p.m. Friday.

