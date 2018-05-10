UPDATE: Two people injured, one in life-threatening condition, a - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Two people injured, one in life-threatening condition, after a shooting near Hopkins church

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting incident near a church in Hopkins.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on the 200 block of Greenlake Drive Thursday evening. They say it is safe to say that more than a dozen shots were fired. 

A male victim was found on the scene with a gunshot to the upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies say there was a second victim who was transported to the hospital by a family member. That victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their lower body. 

Deputies say the parking lot of the Unity Missionary Church on Greenlake Drive is a part of the crime scene. 

Investigators are continuing to work to determine exactly what happened.

Check back for updates.  

