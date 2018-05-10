UPDATE: Two people injured, one in life-threatening condition, after a shooting near Hopkins church

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting incident near a church in Hopkins.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on the 200 block of Greenlake Drive Thursday evening. They say it is safe to say that more than a dozen shots were fired.

A male victim was found on the scene with a gunshot to the upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies say there was a second victim who was transported to the hospital by a family member. That victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their lower body.

Deputies say the parking lot of the Unity Missionary Church on Greenlake Drive is a part of the crime scene.

.@RCSD has placed dozens of evidence markers at the scene of a shooting in the Green Lake neighborhood off Old Leesburg.

Investigators are continuing to work to determine exactly what happened.

