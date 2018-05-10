Richland County: Portion of Fairfield Road to be closed for 'an extended period of time' due to fire at salvage yard

A view of some of the fire at a salvage yard on Fairfield Road that has a portion of the road blocked. (Source: WISTV)

Crews have shut down a portion of Fairfield Road as they battle a fire at a salvage yard. (Source: Mary King)

Richland County officials say a portion of Fairfield Road will remain closed for an "extended period of time" due to a fire at a salvage yard.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said the 7700 block of Fairfield Road is not safe for drivers due to a nearby fire at a salvage yard.

Video from the scene showed several cars on fire.

Richland County emergency personnel are helping respond to a fire at a salvage yard off Fairfield Road (321). @ColaFire will have portions of the road closed for an extended period of time. — RichlandSC (@RichlandSC) May 10, 2018

Large fire at salvage yard has part of Fairfield Rd shut down for northbound drivers in the 7700 block. Stay tuned for updates @wis10 pic.twitter.com/XS4XqZ5AZE — Emily Scarlett (@ScarlettWISTV) May 10, 2018

Crews @ColaFire using their trucks to block of parts of Fairfield Rd due to large fire. Drivers being stopped in 7700 block heading northbound @wis10 is on the scene bringing you updates! pic.twitter.com/qTqUpDfVHv — Emily Scarlett (@ScarlettWISTV) May 10, 2018

Details from authorities are limited at this time, but drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

