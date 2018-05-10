Missing grandmother, grandson located safely in NC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Missing grandmother, grandson located safely in NC

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Deputies said Gracie Wilson (left) and Jaylen Davis (right) were last seen on May 9 headed for Walmart. (Source: RCSD) Deputies said Gracie Wilson (left) and Jaylen Davis (right) were last seen on May 9 headed for Walmart. (Source: RCSD)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 58-year-old grandmother and her 12-year-old grandson who left home on Wednesday and didn't return have been located safely.

According to the sheriff's department, the pair were found safe in North Carolina. No further details were made available. 

Deputies said Gracie Wilson, 58, and Jaylen Davis, 12, left their home at approximately 8 p.m. driving a dark gray 2015 Chevy Traverse. The two were supposed to be heading to the Walmart on Killian Road.

They never returned home and deputies said it was highly unusual for them. 

