Deputies: Armed robbery suspect foiled after clerk realized suspect's weapon was a fake

Deputies: Armed robbery suspect foiled after clerk realized suspect's weapon was a fake

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Anthony Gibson (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Anthony Gibson (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
James Grimes (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) James Grimes (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A convenience store clerk's astute observatory thinking aided the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office's search for one man who tried to rob him and his getaway driver.

According to the sheriff's office, James S. Grimes, 47, and  Anthony B. Gibson, 47, are both charged in connection with the May 8 incident at Young's Convenience Store on Highway 1 South.

Investigators say Grimes entered the store early that day carrying an "AK-47-style" rifle and demanded the employee open the register.

However, according to the sheriff's office, the clerk believed the weapon to be a fake and refused to comply with Grimes. Grimes fled the scene empty-handed, investigators said, and got into a white Colorado pick-up truck believed to be driven by Gibson.

Surveillance footage captured at the scene helped deputies narrow their focus on the two men. Gibson, the sheriff's office said, was apprehended during a traffic stop and the fake AK-47 was in the car. Grimes was later located after a search warrant was issued at a residence he was believed to be staying. 

Grimes and Gibson were booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center where they are awaiting a bond hearing.

