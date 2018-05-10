This Texas puppy gender reveal photo shoot has a really cute backstory

Yes, another adorable puppy gender-reveal photoshoot for your viewing pleasure - but this was has a great rescue story attached. (Source: Photographed by Carlye Allen)

Photographer Carlye Allen, of Photographed by Carlye Allen in Lufkin, TX, was behind the lens that captured this sweet rescue's reveal with Gracie Gonzalez, who found this puppy with four other siblings abandoned alongside a Texas railroad track.

Gonzalez picked up the puppies and took them in - Allen saw the post about her rescue, and reached out to a friend with an idea.

"I saw a post about the puppies and forwarded it to my friend. She and her husband were wanting to adopt a rescue pup, and I thought that this one would be a perfect addition to their family," Allen said. "I drove two hours to pick up the puppy, and my friend drove three to meet me."

So the photo shoot happened and turned out pretty adorable with the puppy's new owner, Joy Stone. But it gets cuter. The woman almost scared her husband with the style of photos.

"Her husband (Stone) had no idea that we had this up to our sleeves. I was a hostess for a shower the day prior and happened to have a tank of helium and extra balloons in my trunk," Allen said. "I joked about doing a gender reveal to my friend, and she loved the idea. Fifteen minutes later, we were in my yard snapping pictures."

Even cuter - the female puppy has a very pop culture-centric name.

"When my friend brought the puppy home, her husband was in shock (she posted a video on her Facebook)," Allen said. "He was thrilled to welcome Rey (they're avid Star Wars fans) Dakota (also avid Cowboys fans, lol) Stone into their family."

