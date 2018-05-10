Base Load Review Act repeal passes Senate, heads to House

The controversial measure that aided SCE&G and Santee Cooper to raise electricity rates for consumers could soon visit the dustbin of history.

In a unanimous 43-0 vote, South Carolina Senators voted to repeal the Base Load Review Act on Thursday, sending it straight back to the House in the winding days of the General Session.

The law is blamed for the higher rates electric customers have paid since 2007 for the now-abandoned nuclear project V.C. Summer in Fairfield County.

The Base Load Review Act, which was passed in 2007, allows utility companies to charge their customers for projects that are not yet complete. That's what happened with the failed nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer. Frustrated electric customers have described the law as creating a "blank check" from them to the utilities.

The House could take up the bill late Thursday afternoon.

