FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked at I-77 N at Decker Blvd. exit

The right lane of I-77 northbound at exit 13-Decker Boulevard-Columbia is closed following a collision Thursday.

The collision happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

Drivers are urged to find an alternative route at this time.

