TALK OF THE TOWN: Have you heard of Speed for Need?

By Dawndy Mercer Plank, Anchor
You've heard of the need for speed. What about the speed for need? Troy Fite is with F3 - a national network of free, peer-led workouts for men. He and other F3 members in the Speed for Need group will get a workout during an amazing outreach through road races Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12.  Two races. Five racing chairs. One great cause.

The Speed for Need group will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.  The guys want to emphasize inclusion of special athletes.  At noon, they’ll be running a one-mile stretch on Columbia’s Main Street to celebrate the Special Olympians.  Then at 5:30 p.m., they’ll do the 7-mile Torch Run. Troy invites anyone to join them.  He says, “If you’re not a long-distance runner, you can still do that.  It’s a good pace.” These two runs kick off the start of the State Summer Games held at Ft. Jackson in Columbia.

Then Saturday, F3’s Speed for Need group will run in the Get in the Pink 5k in Columbia - for some women battling cancer all in different stages of their race against the disease.

“This is not about F3, this is not about me.  This is not about the guys pushing.  We’re here for inclusion.  We’re here to let the folks know we’re here to help you finish your race,” says Troy.

Here are more details on what F3’s Speed for Need men are doing Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12.

