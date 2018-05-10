Seven attempted murder charges for pair who fired into crowd, police say

A pair of men wanted in connection with an incident where a crowd of people were fired upon in Batesburg have been arrested, according to the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department.

Trevor Devon Morris, 18, and Tavis Jeavez Werts, 25, are charged with seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to BLPD, the men pulled out weapons and opened fire on the crowd on West Church Street on May 4.

Five days later, officers located the pair with help from SLED. Both were denied bond as well.

