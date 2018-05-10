RCSD: High-speed chase with stolen motorcycle ends in arrest after speeds reach 100 mph

A high-speed chase involving a stolen motorcycle has ended, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. (Source: RCSD/Twitter)

A high-speed chase involving a stolen motorcycle has ended after speeds reached over 100 mph, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

The chase had been underway since late Thursday around 10:40 a.m. Richland County deputies, along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, were involved in the chase which stretched along areas including Clemson Road and Two Notch Road.

The pursuit ended at the Post Office in Cayce with the help of Cayce police.

The suspect, 20-year-old Darold Dantzler, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, and additional charges are forthcoming.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.