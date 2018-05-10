USC launches new nursing program with actors

Students at USC are participating in a new program to improve nurse and patient communication. (WIS)

We are in the midst of National Nurses Appreciation Week.

In honor of the week, the University of South Carolina Nursing Program is launching a new program to help train students. They're now using actors as patients. They'll describe pains and ailments to the nurses in training.

Professors say it's a vital way to help with communication skills between nurses and patients.

"We look at an estimated 70% of medical errors attributed to communication," Nursing Program's Crystal Graham said. "We're able to provide our students with the opportunity to deliberately practice communication."

Students say that the program provides a safe space to learn communication with patients.

