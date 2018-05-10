SC Education Lottery to temporarily suspend sales this weekend f - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC Education Lottery to temporarily suspend sales this weekend for 12 hours

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An upgrade to a new system will force a temporary suspension of sales for the South Carolina Education Lottery this weekend, the lottery announced Thursday. 

Both ticket sales and validations will be temporarily suspended starting at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, May 12 as the lottery transitions to a new central gaming system vendor. 

Ticket sales and validations are scheduled to resume on Sunday afternoon, May 13.

This interruption of service is part of a normal contractual changeover. The new 10-year contract was awarded to International Game Technology (IGT) in 2017 after a competitive solicitation to replace the entire central gaming system and to install new sales terminals in each retail outlet.

"The Lottery wants to thank its players and 3,800 plus retailers for their patience and cooperation as we switch over to a new system that will better serve our customers and retailers," the lottery said in a press release. 
 
Drawings will take place as scheduled. Once ticket sales resume, the number of advance plays allowed for purchasing Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lucky for Life® and Palmetto Cash 5 will return to normal as well.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

