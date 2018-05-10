DOC Director Bryan Stirling defends agency actions following dea - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

DOC Director Bryan Stirling defends agency actions following deadly prison riot

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling spoke before a Senate subcommittee on Thursday. (Source: WIS) South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling spoke before a Senate subcommittee on Thursday. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling is testifying before a Senate subcommittee to discuss recent issues at state prisons, including the deadly riot that killed seven inmates.

Stirling is outlining his agency's plans to raise staff morale and inmate morale following the deadly Lee Correctional Institution riot that also injured 22 others.

Stirling began his testimony Thursday by discussing the implementation of a system that would allow inmates and employees confidentially voice concerns without fear of retribution.

"I want to know and be able to fix issues that arise," Stirling said.

But morale was a particular sticking point for senators, and Stirling defended the agency's actions. Stirling said that morale in the agency and prisons is directly tied to salaries being too low and corrections officers being stretched too thin. According to Stirling, state prisons are short over 600 front line officers and the agency is only funded for 275 officers.

“I think when you are working a shift and you are by yourself, it’s very hard to get the job done," Stirling said.

Senators asked if money and pay raises for corrections officers were enough, but Stirling listed measures such as working toward re-entry for inmates and celebrating Corrections Officers Appreciation Week with new boots for employees.

Still, Sen. Marlon Kimpson challenged Stirling, and said that new boots and uniforms don't fix incompetency issues for corrections officers and that they need more training.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:55:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:57 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly