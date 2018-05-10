Officials looking for missing SC mom, 6 kids - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing mother and her six children.

The mother and children went missing after a judge ordered the 33-year-old mother, Jennafer Machelle Price, to turn over custody of the children to S.C. Department of Social Services.

According to OCSO, DSS went to pick the children up and discovered both Jennafer and the children were missing.

Sgt. Tim Rice, the Child/Elder abuse investigator and the rest of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation, which included obtaining arrest warrants charging Price with six counts of Custodial Interference.

Sgt. Rice believes that Price may be driving a 2001 Toyota Sienna Minivan with a South Carolina Tag of 668KW. Price does have a history of narcotics abuse.

The children are 11-year-old Alana Grant, 9-year-old Tristan Price, 6-year-old Nyomi Hardwick, 4-year-old Alijah Hardwick, 2-year-old Rylee Hardwick and Anton Hardwick, who will turn one year old May 10.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jennafer Machelle Price and the six children, you are asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately and ask them to relay your information to the Sheriff’s Office.

