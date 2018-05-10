Gamecock Baseball team fails to spoil Chad Holbrook's homecoming - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecock Baseball team fails to spoil Chad Holbrook's homecoming

Chad Holbrook returned to USC with his new team Wednesday. (WIS) Chad Holbrook returned to USC with his new team Wednesday. (WIS)
(WIS) -

The Gamecock Baseball team failed to spoil Chad Holbrook's homecoming. The former USC Head Coach returned to Columbia with his new team, The College of Charleston.

Holbrook and the Cougars didn't just beat Carolina Wednesday night, they dominated from beginning to end. The final score was Cougars 9, USC 0.

After the game, WIS spoke with Holbrook who said the three hour game was very emotional one for him."It was a tough day for me alright, I didn't have much fun," Holbrook said. "But it's a tough day because a lot of those kids are special kids. However long the game took, I'll be honest, Chad Holbrook was miserable. I'm a human being, there's emotion involved, and I feel like I gave my all to that program over there in my nine years here. And I'll hold my head high with what was accomplished." 

The game was played at Spirit Communications. Holbrook and USC Coach Mark Kingston were college teammates in North Carolina. 

"It was unique. I think our kids tried to say it was just another game but it clearly wasn't based on how we played tonight,"  USC Head Baseball Coach Mark Kingston said. "Once again, we'll move on and we're already focused on Missouri." 

The Gamecocks three-game home stand with Missouri starts Friday night at 7pm. 

