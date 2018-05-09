92-year-old graduate makes history at Midlands Technical College

A 92-year-old Columbia woman was handed her diploma from Midlands Technical College Wednesday night, making her the college’s oldest graduate ever.

Annie Dillard received her associate’s degree in art as she was the first graduate to walk across the stage at Colonial Life Arena.

She currently works as a cosmetologist in Columbia but said after retirement she’ll use her new degree to work with her daughter, who is a doctor.

Dillard's advice to those who think it is too late to learn is simple: "You can make it if you try, but you got to start."

Wednesday night’s commencement ceremony celebrated more than 2,000 graduates receiving their degrees and certificates.

