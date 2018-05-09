Man steals camera after being caught on surveillance breaking into business

Deputies in Orangeburg are looking for a man who was caught on camera breaking into a Santee business.

The incident happened on Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Landscaping. Deputies say the owners were alerted by their video camera system that someone was on the property.

In the video, the man is seen removing the camera after he saw it was there, however, the footage had already been sent out to a monitor.

“The most valuable item taken during the break-in was the camera that caught this subject on video,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But what some apparently don’t know is many cameras today have already sent their footage to a storage device by the time you’re on screen.”

Anyone with any information about this burglary is urged by deputies to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-534-3550. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

