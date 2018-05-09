South Carolina lawmakers will return in May and June

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina lawmakers will come back in both May and June to deal with the budget and possible vetoes by the governor as well as bills dealing with the abandoned construction of two nuclear reactors.

The Senate and House agreed Wednesday on a resolution allowing lawmakers to return to Columbia on May 23 and 24 to deal with the state's $8 billion budget, bills involving two nuclear plants no longer being built at the V.C. Summer site and bills in conference committees.

The resolution also allows lawmakers to return June 27 and 28 to deal with the same items and the governor's budget vetoes. The Senate changed the dates the House initially passed because of the June 12 primaries.

The Legislature will adjourn for this session at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.